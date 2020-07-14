Runcie recommends Broward schools extend distance learning during coronavirus pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie is ready to challenge orders to reopen schools during the coronavirus pandemic. He said on Tuesday that he is recommending that distance learning continues as long as infections are increasing.

The virtual Broward County Public Schools’ meeting started at 10 a.m. and it will continue until 5:30 p.m. Runcie said Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration understands Broward County isn’t ready to reopen and no one has formally contacted him to discuss funding.

“That is the only way we can educate our students while keeping them and their teachers healthy,” Runcie said.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran’s order to reopen classrooms Aug. 19 for the 2020-2021 school year followed pressure from President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who threatened to withhold funds.

The Broward Teachers Union agrees with push to reopen schools, but only if there is an investment in preventive measures. According to the School Superintendents Association, implementing safety measures at schools this fall will cost each school district about $1.8 million.

Runcie said a parents’ survey revealed about 37% of parents prefer a hybrid model of classroom instruction and remote learning, about 34% prefer classroom instruction and 26% prefer remote learning. Runcie said he is hopeful the district will eventually be able to offer these options.

Runcie will be discussing his decision during a virtual meeting at 6 p.m., on July 22, with members of the Broward County Council Parent Teacher Association/Parent Teacher Student Association.