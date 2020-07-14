DeSantis to hold coronavirus roundtable with Miami-Dade mayors

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a roundtable discussion with Miami-Dade County mayors on Tuesday regarding COVID-19.

The roundtable is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Miami.

Concerns over the virus, meanwhile, led to another long line of cars Tuesday morning outside the Hard Rock Stadium testing site.

The increased demand comes as doctors issued a dire warning.

“Miami is now the epicenter of the pandemic. What we were seeing in Wuhan six months ago, five months ago -- now, we are there,” said Dr. Lilian Abbo, Infection Prevention Chief of the Jackson Health System.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County added another 2,000 new coronavirus cases and the county also recorded another 32 COVID-related deaths.

The surge in testing is causing a massive backlog and is leaving some people waiting up to a week to find out their results.

“Florida alone, we’ve tested more in one day than some other countries have tested,” DeSantis said on Monday.

The governor addressed the problem during a stop Monday at Jackson Memorial Hospital, saying there’s just not enough labs to handle the increased demand.

“They’re getting backed up. They’re getting hundreds of thousands sent every day,” DeSantis said.

Hospital resources also continue to be strained, with the Jackson Health System already at 90 percent capacity.

Executives there have eliminated elective surgeries and are temporarily boosting their staff levels.

An activist seen heckling the governor at Monday’s news conference, accusing him of not doing enough to protect residents and workers, made national headlines.

“Shame on you. You’re an embarrassment,” the activist said.

Some hospital staff members even tried to ask questions, but were told they were not allowed.

“I feel like my voice is not being heard, that I don’t have a channel to vent my frustrations,” United We Dream coordinator Thomas Kennedy said.