Miami Beach Convention Center to be converted into alternate care facility

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The newly remodeled Miami Beach Convention Center, most recently a site for Super Bowl activities, will now become what officials are calling an alternate care facility.

The Army Corp of Engineers will be leading the charge.

A total of 450 hospital beds will be set up at the location to potentially treat COVID-19 patients.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said his hope is that these field hospitals are never used.

"It's going to be inside the convention center. I actually think it makes sense to do that. If you have that space, wide open space already with air conditioning and bathroom facilities, I think it makes sense to move it inside. So I'm supportive of that," he said.

The convention center would be the third field hospital in South Florida to be ready for the possibility of a patient influx.

Last month, we saw tents go up at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition.

Originally designed for livestock, part of it is now a kitchen.

The rest will be used as a 252-bed field hospital at Tamiami Park.

The facility will be used for patients referred by hospitals that are at capacity.

In mid-March, we also saw Broward County start building its first field hospital at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

Active members of the military helped build the facility, which will have around 250 beds once it’s operational.