Teen knocked over head, sexually assaulted at Fort Lauderdale park

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police have released a sketch of a man they want to speak with after a teenager was knocked unconscious and sexually assaulted Tuesday night at a park in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale police Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw, the teen was playing basketball at Bass Park, which is located at 2750 NW 19th St., when he had a brief conversation with the man.

Police said the teen continued to play basketball and the man remained in the park.

The teen was later struck in the head by someone and was knocked unconscious, Greenlaw said.

According to Greenlaw, the victim regained consciousness a few hours later and realized that he had been sexually assaulted.

Greenlaw said detectives are not considering the man depicted in the sketch to be a suspect, but they do want to speak with him to determine whether he has any information regarding the attack.

Greenlaw said detectives plan to distribute fliers in the area in hopes of finding out more information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.