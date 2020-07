WESTON, Fla. – A crash along I-75 southbound past Royal Palm Boulevard has traffic moving slowly. 4 lanes are blocked with only the left lane and the express lanes open.

Florida Highway Patrol said a truck rollover caused the vehicle’s gas tank to rupture causing a small fuel spill. Crews are on the scene cleaning up the spill, but FHP advises motorists to try to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported.