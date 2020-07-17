Broward courts clerk Brenda Forman posts rambling Facebook video taking aim at political rivals

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – “Why is it that I am the most hated woman of color in Broward County?"

That was among the comments Broward County Clerk of Courts Brenda Forman made in a Facebook video Wednesday night that lasted more than 40 minutes and took aim at her political opponents.

Forman said God gave her a list of people to expose while she was battling COVID-19 late last month.

“Took me out of my physical body, took me above the clouds, all I could see what light. God started speaking to me as to what to do,” she said on the video.

She singled out two men running against her for the Clerk of Courts post — former judges Paul Backman and Mark Speiser— accusing them of things ranging from drinking on the job to being mentally unstable.

“Paul Backman, you are No. 1 that God wants me to expose. You need education. Having an uneducated mind is a terrible thing to waste,” she said.

Of Speiser, she said “there have been times I would sit in the judges’ parking lot ... and watch Judge Speiser have a mental breakdown because he can’t figure out how to get out of the gate to go into the building.”

We spoke Friday with Backman, who said Forman’s comments are “just spurious claims, not even worth engaging in.”

“I find it very bizarre but consistent with the way in which she’s acted in public over the past number of years,” Backman added. “I hope she feels better and recovers quickly.”