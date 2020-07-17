Here’s how the self-swab coronavirus testing works at Florida’s state-run locations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two coronavirus testing sites in South Florida debuted self-swabbing lanes Friday.

The pilot program at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and the War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale is intended to help reduce wait time and expedite test results for people ages 5 and up with symptoms of COVID-19.

“The people that have symptoms, obviously those are the ones that we need the results back as quickly as possible,” Gov. Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

The self-swabbing pilot is also taking place at state-run sites in Orlando and Jacksonville.

In Fort Lauderdale, the fire department is running the site with the state. Local 10 News went through the process Friday, which you can watch in the video atop this page.

At Fort Lauderdale, you can drive or walk up and receive a packet with the self-testing kit, which includes a swab and vial.

They say not to eat or drink for 20 minutes prior.

You’re asked to cough, then start swabbing.

“Put it on your cheeks, underneath your tongue and around your gum line,” the health care professional supervising says.

You’ll swab for 20 seconds, then put the sample in the vial, which goes back in the back and then into a box.

“It’s completely different because you’re actually doing the procedure,” said Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department. “It’s less invasive than what was taking place before.”

The process can take just 10-15 minutes, with results available within three days. The state suggests preregistering.

For more information on how to sign up for an appointment for the new self swabbing testing: https://miami.curativeinc.com/welcome

The Hard Rock Stadium site will be able to conduct up to 500 self-swabbing tests per day, while the War Memorial Auditorium site will be able to conduct up to 1,000, organizers say.

If the pilot program is successful, it will expand to more state-run testing sites.

A full list of state-supported testing sites can be found by clicking here.