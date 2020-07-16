Miami-Dade and Broward pilot self-swab coronavirus testing lanes to cut down lines

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The state is hoping that separate self-swab coronavirus lanes will help cut down on lines of people waiting for tests, and South Florida will be among the pilots for the program.

These new lanes, where people will be observed by a health care professional while self-swabbing, will be available at the state-run testing sites at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale.

The pilot also includes one site in Orlando and another in Jacksonville.

“Observed self-swab tests will be offered to those 5 and older with symptoms of COVID-19. Results from the self-swab test will be sent to a separate lab and will be available within 72 hours via e-mail,” the state says.”

The Hard Rock Stadium sites will be able to conduct up to 500 self-swabbing tests per day, while the War Memorial Auditorium site will be able to conduct up to 1,000.

If the pilot program is successful, it will expand to more state-run testing sites, organizers say.

A full list of state-supported testing sites can be found by clicking here.