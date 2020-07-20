Outback Steakhouse, Domino’s Pizza and Taco Joint ordered shut last week

DAVIE, Fla. – According to state records, an Outback Steakhouse in Davie, a Domino’s Pizza in North Miami Beach and The Taco Joint on Hollywood Beach were all ordered shut last week by state inspectors.

Records show roach issues were found in each of those restaurant kitchens.

Rodent issues were also found inside the Domino’s.

According to records, this is the third time the Domino’s has been ordered shut.

A “stop sale” was ordered on cheese and pepperoni because of a fly issue.

Below is a list of the restaurants and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***DOMINO’S PIZZA

1012 NE 163RD STREET

NORTH MIAMI BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 7/15/20

23 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 5/6/20

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 5/8/20

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 2 rodent droppings behind the Coca Cola machine, approximately 20+ rodent droppings by the back door entrance, approximately 3+ under the three compartment sink, approximately 3+ next to the mop sink.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed a fly landed in the containers of cheese and pepperoni, in the reach in cooler by the pizza oven.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed a fly landed on the containers cheese and pepperoni in the reach in cooler by the pizza oven.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 2 dead roaches behind the Coca Cola machine.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed in containers in the reach in cooler by the oven: ham, cheese, baby spinach, cooked chicken, and sausage all at 58°F. Manager discarded all food items.”

***OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE

14830 GRIFFIN ROAD

DAVIE

ORDERED SHUT 7/17/20

2 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 20 live roaches in gaskets of Alto Shaam unused reach in cooler, located under prep table next to cookline where uncovered tomatoes, honey butter, shredded cheese and green onions are held cold.”

“In-use utensil not stored with handle above the top of time/temperature control for safety food and rim of the container. Observed scoop handle touching shredded cheese in salad cooler on cookline. Operator removed and stored properly.”

***THE TACO JOINT

1000 N. BROADWALK

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 7/14/20

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 4 under hand wash sink, next to freezer chest by kitchen entrance. 2 crawling on wall behind 2 door cooler, inside the kitchen. 10 inside a non- working cooler.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 20 under hand wash sink, to halfway to kitchen 25 under dish machine.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine-Juice/ Bar area.Operator cleaned and sanitized. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation**.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on/around soda dispensing nozzles- Bar area. Operator cleaned and sanitized.”

“Dish machine not washing/rinsing properly. Must wash, rinse and sanitize all dishware, equipment and utensils in three-compartment sink until dishmachine is functioning properly. Operator contacted technician.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use due to being blocked by garbage can. Operator removed.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Entire kitchen area.”

“Gaskets with slimy/mold-like build-up. Reach in cooler. Operator cleaned and sanitized.”