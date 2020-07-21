Florida Keys murder suspect arrested in Mexico

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – One of two brothers sought in a fatal Florida Keys shooting from last month has been apprehended in Mexico.

Jose Luis Espinosa Gomez, 34 of Stock Island, is being held by police in Juárez and will be brought to Monroe County to face charges in the death of Jose Manuel Clemente, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says.

Gomez and his younger brother Mayque Marin Gomez, 31, are accused of killing Clemente, 45, on June 15 in the commercial fishing trap yard on the 5000 block of 5th Avenue known locally as “La Curva.”

Mayque Marin Gomez remains on the loose.

Iliecer Noa, 43, was also shot in what police said at the time were believed to be targeted hits. Noa was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami. All of the men involved are from Stock Island.

Investigators say they are still looking into what spurred the shooting. Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 305-289-2351 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477.

“I would like to express my gratitude to our Major Crimes Unit Detectives as well as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and the El Paso, Texas Police Department for all their hard work on this case,” Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. “We at the Sheriff’s Office remain vigilant in the relentless pursuit of all criminals even those half a country away as this arrest is a testament to that commitment as well as my belief in the importance of strong inter-agency partnerships.”