Cops search for brothers suspected in Florida Keys shootings

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for two brothers believed to be involved in a fatal shooting Monday in Stock Island.

On Tuesday night, detectives and SWAT searched an apartment on Shrimp Road where suspects Mayque Marin Gomez, 31, and Jose Luis Espinosa Gomez, 34, live. Neither was there.

The sheriff’s office says they are wanted on $1.6 million bail and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives believe the shootings of Jose Manuel Clemente, 45, and Iliecer Noa, 43, both of Stock Island, were targeted hits.

Deputies say it took place Monday at the commercial fishing trap yard at 5515 5th Ave. known locally as “La Curva.” Clemente was pronounced dead at the scene, while Noa remains in critical condition at Jackson South Medical Center in Miami.

A witness reported hearing the men argue over a Mercedes vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives found two handguns at the apartment where the Gomez brothers live, though it’s not confirmed whether the weapons are linked to the shooting.

The public is asked to call 911 if they see either suspect.

Anyone who has any information about the shooting should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 305-289-2351. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477 or visit floridakeyscrimestoppers.com.