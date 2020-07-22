5 federally-funded coronavirus testing sites opening in South Florida

MIAMI – The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced Wednesday that it is opening five new federally funded COVID-19 testing sites in South Florida.

The drive-thru testing sites will open at 8 a.m. Friday and will close on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m.

The drive-thru testing site locations are:

Dillard High School 2501 NW 11th Street Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311

Blanche Ely High School 1201 NW 6th Avenue Pompano Beach, Florida 33060

MacArthur High School 6501 Hollywood Boulevard Hollywood, Florida 33024

Miami Jackson High School 1751 NW 36th Street Miami, Florida 33142

Miami-Dade Auditorium 2901 W. Flagler Street Miami, Florida 33135

The testing sites will be open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily and testing will be available to those 5 and older, regardless of symptoms. Any Florida resident may be tested, regardless of the county they live in.

Testing is free at each location for people with or without insurance.

People are encouraged to make appointments online by visiting www.DoINeedACovid19Test.com.

They will be given information about how to receive their results once they have been tested.

Click here for more information about what to know prior to visiting one of the drive-thru testing sites.