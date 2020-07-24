Deputies arrest few curfew violators in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies have been enforcing Broward County’s coronavirus pandemic curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for almost a week now. It will remain in effect until Aug. 17.

Despite the strict guidelines to control the spread, Cristobal Munoz-Paris said he is tired of seeing people who don’t social distance and avoid wearing face masks.

“It should be enforced,” Munoz-Paris said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday deputies have made a couple of arrests in relation to curfew violations. There have been hundreds of calls for service to stop house parties.

According to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health on Friday morning, 536 deaths in Broward County have been associated with COVID-19. The current positivity rate is about 13%.