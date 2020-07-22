Broward County School Board continues discussions about virtual return to school

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward County School Board is meeting on Wednesday to discuss preparations for distance learning to continue when class starts again Aug. 19.

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said administrators are using their experience during the last three months to improve the quality of education.

“Our teachers are receiving additional training over the summer and this training will continue throughout the school year, so they will be most effective in engaging our students,” Runcie said.

Runcie has said he is most concerned about providing options for students who are learning to speak English and who require more individual attention due to disabilities.

Runcie said the district is able to accommodate those students safely in schools by following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Administrators are working with Comcast and AT&T to help about 2% of the parents, some of whom are homeless or in areas that are not connected, to access free mobile hot spots.

The students who prefer physical textbooks will be able to go to a drive-by pickup event on campus.

The school board is also working to offer two shifts to help parents who need to juggle both work and home school.

The elementary school’s morning shift would be from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the evening shift is from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The secondary school’s morning shift would be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:55 p.m.

Here is an illustration presented during the district’s meeting: