Some parents prepare to replace distance learning for homeschooling

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Leah Acero and Gabriela Comrette are among the parents who have decided to keep their children away from virtual distance learning and they are opting for homeschooling instead.

Acero and Comrette said they don’t want to keep their children sitting in front of a computer for long hours. They want them to have the chance to move around. Acero, a Pembroke Pines nurse practitioner and mother of two, is new to the system.

“My eldest daughter has asthma,” Acero said about her 5-year-old girl.

Comrette has been homeschooling her four children for about five years. She teaches them Marine Biology outside, and they have gotten so organized they have time to set up playdates.

Acero also has a 3-year-old child. She is counting on the help of her sister-in-law and her husband.

“We can make it happen,” Acero said. “We will make it happen.”

Here are some tips for parents who are considering homeschooling their kids:

Students must be enrolled in their area’s school district.

Parents must keep a portfolio of the students’ work.

Parents must also keep a log of attendance.

Students must complete an annual review and standardized tests.

For more information in Miami Dade County, visit the My School Online page and the Florida Home Education site.

For more information in Broward County, visit the Broward County Home Schooling options page.