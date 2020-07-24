‘It was a mask trap,’ man says about coronavirus $110 citation in Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Dean Gonzalez was wearing his face mask when he went to a supermarket in North Miami Beach, but he received a $110 citation anyway.

He said there were police officers who were not wearing their uniforms waiting for people outside. Gonzalez recorded a video of his interaction with police officers.

“It was like a trap,” Gonzalez said. “It was a mask trap.”

Gonzalez said that as he was talking to police officers the face mask he was wearing moved down “a little bit” and exposed his nose. That was enough for the officer to threaten Gonzalez with arrest.

“You have to wear it properly,” the officer said. “If you’re not wearing it properly, it’s like you’re not wearing it at all.”

Gonzalez was furious.

“Use a little more common sense than ticketing people with masks on their actual face, why don’t you go after people who have no mask,” Gonzalez said.

David Hind said he is convinced the coronavirus pandemic is a hoax. An officer issued him a ticket.

“It’s so ridiculous,” Hind said. “I don’t know if I can bring myself to actually participate in this insanity.”