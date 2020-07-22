Miami increases penalties for not wearing a face mask

MIAMI – An emerging hospital capacity crunch is prompting cities in Miami-Dade County to release new counter-measures to stop the spread of COVID-19

Miami on Wednesday boosted the penalties for people caught not wearing facial coverings in public.

The first offense is a $50 fine, second offense is $100, third is $500 and any additional offenses comes with an arrest/notice to appear.

The tiered system builds on what had been a $50 fine for not wearing a mask in the city.

Miami Beach is also issuing $50 fines for in-public mask mandate violations.

In Miami-Dade County, the civil penalties are $100 for individuals and $500 for businesses caught not following the “new normal” guidelines that include social distancing, capacity limitations and the mask mandate.

Both Miami and Miami Beach will close their city-run summer camps on Monday

And Miami Beach last week instituted an 8 p.m. curfew for its entertainment district in South Beach, two hours earlier than the 10 p.m. countywide curfew.

Plus, with household transmission continuing to be a driver of COVID-19 cases, the City of Miami is looking to follow the order out of Broward County that limits gatherings at home to 10 people. Mayor Francis Suárez said Tuesday that the city is looking at that legally.