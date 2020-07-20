Coronavirus: Florida passes 5,000 resident deaths, adds 10,347 new COVID-19 cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida has lost more than 5,000 residents to COVID-19 after 90 new deaths were announced Monday.

With 10,347 more cases also reported, the state is up to 360,394 cases and 5,072 resident deaths since the start of the pandemic. Another 109 nonresidents have died in Florida as a result of the novel coronavirus.

The new deaths announced Monday include 19 in Broward County, seven in Miami-Dade and six in Palm Beach County.

South Florida elected leaders are trying various measures to slow the spread while avoiding another full shutdown of businesses. Those include curfews in Miami-Dade and Broward counties and fines in Miami-Dade for people not following mask and social distancing rules.

Some city mayors have said that stay-at-home orders could be brought back if people don’t comply with the existing safety mandates.

County-by-county

In the past day, Miami-Dade County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 2,797 to 87,035. The county has 1,309 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest total in the state.

Broward’s cases increased by 1,695 to 40,976. The county’s death toll is now at 512.

Palm Beach County’s cases increased by 641 to 26,426, with the death toll now at 685.

Monroe County is now listed with 894 cases, a one-day increase of 35, and six deaths.

Florida has confirmed at least 21,263 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.

Tracking the records

Florida’s most cases announced in a day: 15,300 on July 12

Florida’s most deaths announced in a day: 156 on July 16

Miami-Dade’s most cases announced in a day: 3,576 on July 12

Palm Beach’s most cases announced in a day: 1,171 on July 12

Monroe’s most cases announced in a day: 74 on July 11

Positivity rates

Over the past month, Florida has seen a notable increase in the rate of COVID-19 tests that are coming back positive, showing that the rise in cases is caused by more than just increased testing.

Statewide, Florida reports having completed over 3 million tests for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 11.79% coming back positive. The state says its target is to stay below 10% positivity.

The rate of positivity among people tested for COVID-19 across Florida topped out at over 18% for tests processed July 8. Positivity statewide has remained between 11% and 15% throughout the past week. (This percentage is the number of people who test positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.)

Here’s a look at how those percentages have trended in Miami-Dade and Broward counties:

MIAMI-DADE

6/13 – 3.0%

6/14 – 8.9%

6/15 – 9.0%

6/16 – 12.8%

6/17 – 11.2%

6/18 – 11.1%

6/19 – 11.7%

6/20 – 13.3%

6/21 – 8.9%

6/22 – 18.1%

6/23 – 19.6%

6/24 – 10.2%

6/25 – 14.2%

6/26 – 14.0%

6/27 – 17.7%

6/28 – 18.5%

6/29 – 17.7%

6/30 – 18.2%

7/1 – 19.5%

7/2 – 20.9%

7/3 – 18.9%

7/4 – 20.5%

7/5 – 19.9%

7/6 – 20.9%

7/7 – 21.9%

7/8 – 26.3%

7/9 – 20.3%

7/10 – 21.5%

7/11 – 16.6%

7/12 – 20.3%

7/13 – 22.2%

7/14 – 20.0%

7/15 – 18.6%

7/16 – 18.3%

7/17 – 17.5%

7/18 – 20.5%

7/19 – 22.6%

BROWARD

6/13 – 2.7%

6/14 – 5.1%

6/15 – 7.6%

6/16 – 9.8%

6/17 – 7.3%

6/18 – 8.9%

6/19 – 9.7%

6/20 – 9.6%

6/21 – 6.1%

6/22 – 10.2%

6/23 – 10.7%

6/24 – 6.4%

6/25 – 11.4%

6/26 – 10.2%

6/27 – 10.4%

6/28 – 12.0%

6/29 – 13.5%

6/30 – 14.7%

7/1 – 13.5%

7/2 – 16.2%

7/3 – 14.0%

7/4 – 16.3%

7/5 – 15.9%

7/6 – 12.9%

7/7 – 14.0%

7/8 – 22.5%

7/9 – 14.9%

7/10 – 15.8%

7/11 – 13.4%

7/12 – 13.7%

7/13 – 16.0%

7/14 – 14.7%

7/15 – 16.5%

7/16 – 14.2%

7/17 – 13.6%

7/18 – 12.7%

7/19 – 17.6%

The Florida Department of Health confirmed last week that some private laboratories were not reporting negative COVID-19 test results to them as required by the state, leading to 100% positivity rates being reported for those labs.

“The Department immediately began working with those labs to ensure that all results were being reported in order to provide comprehensive and transparent data,” department of health spokeswoman Olga Connor said.

Hospitals and testing

Hospital leaders and medical workers on the front lines are closely watching dwindling bed space and some have had to increase their ICU capacity to treat patients.

Jackson and Memorial are among the health systems that have suspended non-emergency inpatient procedures to protect that capacity.

The state tracks its hospital space by county and by facility, which can be seen here.

More residents, meanwhile, are going out to get tested for COVID-19, which has led to longer lines and delays with getting results back.

The state has added self-swab testing at some of its sites — including Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale — in an attempt to speed up the process.

Latest totals

The United States has passed 3.7 million confirmed cases, with over 140,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 1.1 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 14.5 million. There have been more than 606,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 8.1 million being declared recovered.

Florida’s daily new cases have trended sharply upward over the past month:

Monday: 10,347

Sunday: 12,478

Saturday: 10,328

Friday: 11,466

Thursday: 13,965

Wednesday: 10,181

Tuesday: 9,194

July 13: 12,624

July 12: 15,300

July 11: 10,360

July 10: 11,433

July 9: 8,935

July 8: 9,989

July 7: 7,347

July 6: 6,336

July 5: 10,059

July 4: 11,458

July 3: 9,488

July 2: 10,109

July 1: 6,563

June 30: 6,093

June 29: 5,266

June 28: 8,530

June 27: 9,585

June 26: 8,942

June 25: 5,004

June 24: 5,511

June 23: 3,289

June 22: 2,926

June 21: 3,494

June 20: 4,049

June 19: 3,822

June 18: 3,207

June 17: 2,610

June 16: 2,783

June 15: 1,758

June 14: 2,016

June 13: 2,581

June 12: 1,902

June 11: 1,698

June 10: 1,371

June 9: 1,096

Related links