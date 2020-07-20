Broward’s coronavirus positivity rises as county passes 40,000 cases and 500 deaths

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County had been seeing its rate of positive COVID-19 test results go down, but that changed for tests processed Sunday, with 17.6% of new samples coming back positive. It’s the highest percentage for the county since 22.5% were positive on July 8, and local leaders are trying to figure out why.

The spike also comes as Broward surpassed 40,000 coronavirus cases and 512 deaths in the latest numbers released Monday by the state health department.

Broward’s cases increased by 1,695 to 40,976 in the course of a day, and 19 new deaths as a result of COVID-19 brought the county’s toll to 512 since the start of the outbreak.

So what’s next?

“We have to watch the data, look at the science, look at where we are with hospitalizations and look at how people are complying, and then we make a decision from there,” Mayor Dale Holness said.

Broward on Friday announced an 11 p.m. nightly curfew among a slew of new rules intended to slow the spread of the virus. The Broward Sheriff’s Office also committed more attention to shutting down large, illegal house parties.

“The curfew is critical,” Holness said. “What we are finding is the parties are happening overnight and that’s a big place where the spread is.”

Broward officials have now added a dashboard to track progress — to figure out what’s working and what’s not.

The county’s positivity rate for the week is over 15%.

Below is a look at how Broward’s positivity rate has trended over recent days, according to state data. (This percentage is the number of people who test positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.)