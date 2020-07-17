Broward announces 11 p.m. curfew and other new rules in emergency order

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County has instituted an 11 p.m. curfew that begins tonight, and gatherings at private homes are limited to 10 people. They’re among the latest measures to help slow the spread of coronavirus, as county leaders try to avoid having to shut down businesses entirely.

The curfew will be in effect from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. beginning Friday and through at least Aug. 1. Exemptions to the curfew include: active duty police, fire rescue, first responders, news media, delivery or transportation drivers, government employees, persons seeking emergency medical care and medical, health care and utility service personnel.

People are also allowed to travel to and from their workplace, return homes after commercial travel and walk their pets within 250 feet of their residence.

Vacation rentals are not allowed to operate unless they are actively managed on-site by owners, under the new order.

Restaurants won’t be able to serve food or drinks from a bar counter.

And people must wear facial coverings at all times while visiting a gym or fitness center, including while exercising.

Broward Mayor Dale Holness is holding a news conference at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the order.

County leaders have been discussing what measures to take as COVID-19 cases pile up and hospital space dwindles.

They also announced a new dashboard tracking key coronavirus statistics within the county. (It can be seen by clicking here.)

On Friday, Broward’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,347 to 36,913, and the health department announced 13 new deaths in Broward, raising the death toll to 477 since the start of the pandemic.

“It looks grave from where we are,” Holness said Thursday.

Vice Mayor Steve Geller added: “We are running out of [hospital] bed space because all of these stupid people who insist it’s nothing worst than the flu are wrong. The flu doesn’t fill our intensive-care units.”

Local officials have tried pleading with residents to follow the existing orders to prevent another shutdown of businesses.

Earlier Friday, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony announced that his agency will be cracking down on large illegal house parties in Central Broward that have resulted in violence and can also multiply the risk of spreading COVID-19.

