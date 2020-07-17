Coronavirus: Florida adds 11,466 COVID-19 cases as leaders threaten shutdowns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida reported 11,466 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with 128 new resident deaths as local leaders suggest that a shutdown could be coming if the numbers don’t reverse trend.

The state is now up to 327,241 confirmed cases with 4,805 resident deaths associated with the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, according to the latest data released by the health department.

The new resident deaths include 24 in Miami-Dade County, 13 in Broward and 21 in Palm Beach County.

The state had reported 156 new resident deaths Thursday, which was a new high announced on a single day. The single-day case record is 15,300, set Sunday.

Broward County’s vice mayor said people’s ignorance about the virus and insistence on not following the rules has officials nearing a point where they may have to close businesses again.

“We are running out of [hospital] bed space because all of these stupid people who insist it’s nothing worst than the flu are wrong. The flu doesn’t fill our intensive-care units,” Steve Geller said. “I’m angry because I am trying to prevent shutting down the businesses, which would be devastating. If we shut down the business community again, a lot of those businesses will never reopen.”

Miami-Dade will now be fining people $100 if they’re seen in public not wearing a face covering. Some city mayors in the county have said that stay-at-home orders could be brought back if people don’t comply with the existing safety mandates.

County-by-county

In the past day, Miami-Dade County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 2,442 to 77,867. The county has 1,270 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest total in the state.

Broward’s cases increased by 1,347 to 36,913. The county’s death toll is now at 477.

Palm Beach County’s cases increased by 650 to 24,361, with the death toll now at 659.

Monroe County is now listed with 768 cases, a one-day increase of 53, and six deaths.

On Sunday, single-day records for new cases were reached in Miami-Dade (3,576), Broward (1,772) and Palm Beach County (1,171). Monroe had its single-day high with 74 new cases on Saturday.

Florida has confirmed at least 20,191 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.

Positivity rates

Over recent weeks, Florida has seen a notable increase in the rate of COVID-19 tests that are coming back positive, showing that the rise in cases is caused by more than just increased testing.

Statewide, Florida reports having completed over 2.8 million tests for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 11.2% coming back positive. The state says its target is to stay below 10% positivity.

The rate of positivity among people tested for COVID-19 across Florida topped out at over 18% for tests processed July 8. Positivity statewide has been between 11% and 15% each day this week. (This percentage is the number of people who test positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.)

Here’s a look at how those percentages have trended in Miami-Dade and Broward counties:

MIAMI-DADE

6/13 – 3.0%

6/14 – 8.9%

6/15 – 9.0%

6/16 – 12.8%

6/17 – 11.2%

6/18 – 11.1%

6/19 – 11.7%

6/20 – 13.3%

6/21 – 8.9%

6/22 – 18.1%

6/23 – 19.6%

6/24 – 10.2%

6/25 – 14.2%

6/26 – 14.0%

6/27 – 17.7%

6/28 – 18.5%

6/29 – 17.7%

6/30 – 18.2%

7/1 – 19.5%

7/2 – 20.9%

7/3 – 18.9%

7/4 – 20.5%

7/5 – 19.9%

7/6 – 20.9%

7/7 – 21.9%

7/8 – 26.3%

7/9 – 20.3%

7/10 – 21.5%

7/11 – 16.5%

7/12 – 20.2%

7/13 – 22.2%

7/14 – 20.0%

7/15 – 18.5%

7/16 – 18.3%

BROWARD

6/13 – 2.7%

6/14 – 5.1%

6/15 – 7.6%

6/16 – 9.8%

6/17 – 7.3%

6/18 – 8.9%

6/19 – 9.7%

6/20 – 9.6%

6/21 – 6.1%

6/22 – 10.2%

6/23 – 10.7%

6/24 – 6.4%

6/25 – 11.4%

6/26 – 10.2%

6/27 – 10.4%

6/28 – 12.0%

6/29 – 13.5%

6/30 – 14.7%

7/1 – 13.5%

7/2 – 16.2%

7/3 – 14.0%

7/4 – 16.3%

7/5 – 15.9%

7/6 – 12.9%

7/7 – 14.0%

7/8 – 22.5%

7/9 – 14.9%

7/10 – 15.8%

7/11 – 13.4%

7/12 – 13.7%

7/13 – 16.0%

7/14 – 14.7%

7/15 – 16.6%

7/16 – 14.3%

The Florida Department of Health confirmed Wednesday that some private laboratories were not reporting negative COVID-19 test results to them as required by the state, leading to 100% positivity rates being reported for those labs.

“The Department immediately began working with those labs to ensure that all results were being reported in order to provide comprehensive and transparent data,” department of health spokeswoman Olga Connor said.

Hospitals and testing

Hospital leaders and medical workers on the front lines are closely watching dwindling bed space and ICU capacity. There’s a sense that South Florida’s hospitals could be full by the end of the month at the current pace.

Jackson and Memorial are among the health systems that have suspended non-emergency inpatient procedures to protect that capacity.

The state tracks its hospital space by county and by facility, which can be seen here.

More residents, meanwhile, are going out to get tested for COVID-19, which has led to longer lines and delays with getting results back.

Latest totals

The United States has passed 3.5 million confirmed cases, with over 138,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 1 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 13.8 million. There have been more than 590,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 7.7 million being declared recovered.

Florida’s daily new cases have trended sharply upward over the past month:

Friday: 11,466

Thursday: 13,965

Wednesday: 10,181

Tuesday: 9,194

Monday: 12,624

July 12: 15,300

July 11: 10,360

July 10: 11,433

July 9: 8,935

July 8: 9,989

July 7: 7,347

July 6: 6,336

July 5: 10,059

July 4: 11,458

July 3: 9,488

July 2: 10,109

July 1: 6,563

June 30: 6,093

June 29: 5,266

June 28: 8,530

June 27: 9,585

June 26: 8,942

June 25: 5,004

June 24: 5,511

June 23: 3,289

June 22: 2,926

June 21: 3,494

June 20: 4,049

June 19: 3,822

June 18: 3,207

June 17: 2,610

June 16: 2,783

June 15: 1,758

June 14: 2,016

June 13: 2,581

June 12: 1,902

June 11: 1,698

June 10: 1,371

June 9: 1,096

