Coronavirus: Could not wearing a mask in Miami-Dade get you a ticket and fine?

MIAMI, Fla. – Could you be stopped and get a ticket for not wearing a mask or keeping your social distance in areas where coronavirus mandates are in place?

Miami-Dade County commissioners are meeting Thursday to discuss a number of issues related to COVID-19 in the county, but chief among them will be the decision to make violating COVID-19 rules a civil citation. Currently it is a criminal offense, which makes it more of an effort to enforce.

It isn’t difficult to find countless numbers of people out and about around Miami-Dade and Broward counties, for that matter, not keeping within the restrictions.

In Amendment No. 1 to Emergency Order 20-20, passed on July 2, it states: “All persons through out Miami-Dade County shall wear a mask or other facial covering when in public.”

(See the complete Order below: Where a mask must be worn, where it is not required)

Commissioners are discussing that making it a civil citation will help code enforcement and police to more easily enforce the mandates, including mask wearing and social distancing. As a criminal offense, it has made it a bit unwieldy to arrest people for the infractions.

Local leaders and medical professionals have been visibly frustrated with violators.

Dr. Tanira Ferreira, a critical care medical specialist with UHealth, addressed the issue during the Zoom meeting Thursday.

“These are very simple measures that we are not seeing in the city. You go out, people are not wearing masks and getting together, and it is a problem because it is just a matter of time until we see more cases and it’s just stressing the health care system.”

They say they are puzzled as to why people are not committing to do what is simple and affordable and scientifically proven to stop the spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Fines for the citations, which could presumably start at $50 for the first offense and go up in cost from there, will be determined if the measure passes.