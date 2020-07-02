Masks are the key to avoiding another shutdown, Miami-Dade mayor says

MIAMI – Wearing a face covering as he spoke Thursday morning in Liberty City, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the face coverings should be seen as “a symbol of respect” — and also the key to preventing another shutdown.

It comes hours after he announced that masks must be worn outdoors in public throughout the county, regardless if social distancing can be maintained, an expansion of the mask mandate first ordered in April.

“Wearing a mask is actually a symbol of respect,” Gimenez said. “The respect that I have for you, and you have for me.”

Previously, people outdoors in the county did not need to wear a face covering outside if they could practice social distancing by staying six feet apart. That officially changed today.

“The message is this: You have to assume that everybody has the virus. That’s why we’re asking you to wear the mask,” Gimenez said.

The mayor was in the Miami neighborhood of Liberty City, one of the county’s COVID-19 hotspots, where surge teams are going door-to-door as part of the ongoing outreach strategy to hand out protective items and education materials.

This comes at a critical time, as the community monitors a worrisome rise in the percentage of positive cases — and leaders monitor the capacity of local ICU beds.

While maintaining that he feels there is sufficient hospital capacity, Gimenez stressed that following the “new normal” rules could be the difference between being able to move forward — or being forced to scale back business.

“No one wants to go back to close non-essential businesses,” he said. “I certainly do not. I know how much suffering that has cause for working families. So please, everyone, let’s follow the rules. No one enjoys wearing a mask, but that’s what we need to do to save lives.”

For a reminder of the other new orders the county and cities have put in place heading into the holiday weekend, click here.