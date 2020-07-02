Casinos, strip clubs, bowling alleys in Miami-Dade will have to close again

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Casinos, that opened less than a month ago in Miami-Dade County, with the exception of tribal-owned casinos, such as Miccosukee Resort, will have to close under an order that the county’s mayor will sign Thursday night.

“I am rolling back the reopening of entertainment facilities, such as movie theaters, arcades, casinos, adult entertainment, concert houses, bowling alleys and other (indoor) establishments that have recently had their plans approved by the county,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said.

Casinos that reopened on June 10 instituted social distancing measures and added plexiglass to its playing areas, among other social distancing measures, but Gimenez stated that he has to pursue actions to try to taper down the latest spike of COVID-19 and “protect” the county’s residents.

Miami-Dade County casinos were closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Hialeah Park, Casino Miami, Magic City and Calder in Miami Gardens will have to shutter because of the mayor’s orders until further notice.

Hialeah Park gave Local 10 News a tour of how they planned to keep guests safe from the potential spread of COVID-19 just before it reopened.

Broward County has not yet announced if it is closing any of its casinos that reopened at the same time as Miami-Dade’s.

Tribal casinos are not under the jurisdiction of counties, so they are exempt from orders.