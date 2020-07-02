Coronavirus: Florida reports 10,109 new cases of COVID-19, breaking record again

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida reported 10,109 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, breaking the state’s one-day record yet again as leaders work to prevent further spread over the July 4 holiday weekend.

The previous record for a single day was 9,585 cases reported Saturday. Just two weeks ago, the state’s single-day record was 3,207 cases.

The state is now up to 169,106 confirmed cases and 3,617 resident deaths associated with COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the health department.

There were 67 new coronavirus-related deaths reported Thursday morning across the state, including 18 in Miami-Dade County, nine in Broward, 11 in Palm Beach County and one in Monroe.

Miami-Dade’s case number increased by a record 2,304 over the past day.

On Wednesday, as Miami-Dade reached 1,000 deaths from the virus, Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced a countywide mask mandate — both indoors and out — and set special guidelines for the holiday weekend and earlier closings for restaurants nightly.

Broward County also strengthened its mask rules and ordered onsite dining to close in the overnight hours.

All of the South Florida counties have closed their beaches for the long holiday weekend that traditionally brings large crowds together.

County-by-county

In the past day, Miami-Dade County’s confirmed cases increased by 2,304 to 40,265. The county has 1,018 deaths, the highest total in the state.

Broward’s cases increased by 531 to 17,116. The county’s death toll is now at 394.

Palm Beach County’s cases increased by 412 to 14,859, with the death toll now at 523.

Monroe County is now listed with 296 cases (a one-day increase of 26) and five deaths.

Florida has confirmed at least 15,150 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.

Medical experts and elected leaders have noted a rising number of cases among younger patients, which they’ve attributed to more widely available testing and people coming closer together both as businesses reopen and while attending large protests in recent weeks.

“You’re seeing it in those groups who are less at risk,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said earlier this week. “But you’re seeing them test positive at much higher rates.”

Those higher positivity rates are a concern to many health officials, who say it’s a clear sign of increased community spread.

Positivity rates rise

Florida has seen a steady increase in the rate of COVID-19 tests that are coming back positive, showing that the increase in cases is caused by more than just increased testing.

Statewide, Florida reports having completed over 2 million tests for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 8.3% coming back positive.

The rate of positivity among people tested for COVID-19 across Florida has been higher over the past two weeks than previously, topping out at 15.7% on June 23 and returning to 15% on tests taken Tuesday.

A look at the percentage of COVID-19 cases in Florida that have come back positive by day. (Florida Department of Health)

Here’s a look at how those percentages have trended in Miami-Dade and Broward counties:

MIAMI-DADE

6/5 – 6.8%

6/6 – 3.6%

6/7 – 7.8%

6/8 – 5.1%

6/9 – 7.1%

6/10 – 5.7%

6/11 – 6%

6/12 – 10.3%

6/13 – 3.0%

6/14 – 8.9%

6/15 – 9.0%

6/16 – 12.8%

6/17 – 11.2%

6/18 – 11.1%

6/19 – 11.7%

6/20 – 13.3%

6/21 – 8.9%

6/22 – 18.1%

6/23 – 19.6%

6/24 – 10.2%

6/25 – 14.2%

6/26 – 14.0%

6/27 – 17.7%

6/28 – 18.5%

6/29 – 17.7%

6/30 – 18.2%

BROWARD

6/5 – 3.3%

6/6 – 2.9%

6/7 – 4.5%

6/8 – 4%

6/9 – 6.7%

6/10 – 5.9%

6/11 – 5%

6/12 – 6.0%

6/13 – 2.7%

6/14 – 5.1%

6/15 – 7.6%

6/16 – 9.8%

6/17 – 7.3%

6/18 – 8.9%

6/19 – 9.7%

6/20 – 9.6%

6/21 – 6.1%

6/22 – 10.2%

6/23 – 10.7%

6/24 – 6.4%

6/25 – 11.4%

6/26 – 10.2%

6/27 – 10.4%

6/28 – 12.0%

6/29 – 13.6%

6/30 – 14.8%

Hospitals filling up

Concern is growing as South Florida hospital leaders closely track their bed space and ICU capacity.

Both Jackson Health System and Memorial Healthcare System have suspended non-emergency inpatient procedures to protect that capacity.

The state tracks its hospital space by county and by facility, which can be seen here.

Latest totals

The United States has passed 2.6 million confirmed cases, with over 128,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 729,000 Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 10.7 million. There have been more than 516,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 5.5 million being declared recovered.

In Florida, since June 3, the state has reported more than 1,000 new cases each day except one.

Thursday: 10,109

Wednesday: 6,563

Tuesday: 6,093

Monday: 5,266

Sunday: 8,530

Saturday: 9,585

Friday: 8,942

June 25: 5,004

June 24: 5,511

June 23: 3,289

June 22: 2,926

June 21: 3,494

June 20: 4,049

June 19: 3,822

June 18: 3,207

June 17: 2,610

June 16: 2,783

June 15: 1,758

June 14: 2,016

June 13: 2,581

June 12: 1,902

June 11: 1,698

June 10: 1,371

June 9: 1,096

June 8: 966

June 7: 1,180

June 6: 1,270

June 5: 1,305

June 4: 1,419

June 3: 1,317

