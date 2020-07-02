Broward County emergency order adds mask mandate, closes dining rooms during overnight hours

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County issued an emergency order on Wednesday that impacts when and where people are asked to wear masks.

The county is asking residents to wear facial coverings at all public outdoor areas where social distancing cannot be maintained.

That is in addition to wearing masks or facial coverings inside all establishments or businesses, and that goes for customers and employees.

Also, they must be worn in common areas of multi-family housing developments or residential facilities, including hallways and elevators.

The county also is stopping all restaurants from hosting customers for dine-in service or alcohol consumption from 12:01 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The order does not impact delivery, drive-thru, pick-up or take-out services.

