Miami-Dade talks closures and Jackson halts elective surgery as county hits 1,000 deaths

MIAMI – Miami-Dade leaders are wondering if surge teams are enough to battle the rising coronavirus numbers, and the county commission on Wednesday discussed whether some closures of nonessential businesses might be needed.

That conversation comes as Miami-Dade reaches 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said still believes the county needs to give the new normal rules a chance, and he reiterated enforcement of those rules.

“Everything that we did to reopen the economy here, to reopen businesses, was done with our medical experts,” Gimenez said. “And the measures that we took would guarantee a level of safety. We never said it was going to be 100% as more and more people go out and interact.

“It’s compliance with the rules,” the mayor added. “If everybody complies with the rules, then it is safe to go outside and it’s safe to conduct business.”

Meanwhile, Jackson Health System announced that it will pause elective surgeries as it watches hospital beds and intensive-care units fill up.

“As Jackson Health System continues to see a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 patients being admitted to our hospitals, we will limit inpatient surgeries and procedures to emergency and urgent cases only, effective next Monday, July 6,” Jackson said in a statement. “Our clinical leadership has been working diligently throughout this pandemic to ensure that safety of our patients and employees is paramount.”

Jackson revealed on the commission call that the infection rate of its healthcare workers has risen from 7% to 12%.

The infection rate among Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue workers has also increased.

While Gimenez has kept the reopening plans in a holding pattern, the county has closed beaches for the July 4 weekend to limit crowds. The county also announced a new executive order Wednesday that will limit hotel pool hours and alcohol consumption.