Miami Beach curfew aims to cut down raucous nights

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The curfew is back on Miami Beach.

Most everyone will have to be in from 12:30 a.m. through 5 a.m. Alcohol sales at all retail locations will cut off at 8 p.m.

It all starts tonight — and lasts until further notice. Violators are subject to arrest.

After Tuesday morning’s shooting on Ocean Drive that followed a confrontation outside a restaurant, and videos of raucous crowds, city leaders said more had to be done to reduce physical interactions and help police with enforcement.

One business owner told a commissioner that the situation has gotten unmanageable. The police chief agrees.

“He’s right. This has been the most difficult environment that I’ve had to deal with in 30 years,” Chief Richard Clements said.

.@MiamiDadeCounty issued an order closing restaurants at 12am during the pandemic. @MiamiBeachNews’ additional orders include a 12:30am citywide curfew & require all liquor stores close by 8pm. The County also directed all hotel pools to close by 8pm for the July 4th weekend. pic.twitter.com/D1fDF5udOA — Dan Gelber (@MayorDanGelber) July 1, 2020

Across Miami-Dade County, crucial decisions are being made as the infection rate goes up. Miami-Dade has the most COVID-19 cases and death in the state, and the county’s death toll from the virus reached 1,000 on Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced a countywide mask mandate, both indoors and outdoors.

“What is troubling is the increase in the percentage of positive [tests],” Gimenez said. “We need to tamp down the contagion level.”

Most restaurants in the county now have to close on-site dining by 12:30 a.m.

Hotel pools must close at 8 p.m. over the July 4 holiday weekend.

And in the City of Miami, businesses that repeatedly don’t follow the rules could face a 30-day shutdown, with their owners subject to arrest.