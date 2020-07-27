Coronavirus in Miami-Dade: Contact tracing failures and talk of how to spend federal money

MIAMI – Monday started with an announcement of another new drive-up testing site in Miami-Dade County, this one at Tropical Park.

“We continue to see a rise of people going into the ICU and the number ventilators,” county Mayor Carlos Gimenez said, though he said he expects to see a decline in those metrics in the coming week, which is why even at a positivity rate hovering around 20 percent, he said he was cautiously optimistic

“It appears we weathered the big surge we are now at the crest,” Gimenez said.

Meanwhile, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber wrote in a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis that a large part of the blame for the county’s case surge and mounting pressure on ICU beds was an unprepared and understaffed contact tracing operation.

He told the governor that if we don’t have a fully resourced program in place, “I don’t see how we can even contemplate opening schools or other aspects of our economy.” Gelber added that at “this level of infection” he doesn’t know how “we don’t return to sheltering in place.”

During Monday’s virtual special county commission meeting, a conversation took place on how best to allocate a more than $400 million pot of federal money that can be used to reimburse a range of COVID-19 response expenses, including mitigation efforts like surge teams.

But there was a moment of friction over the allocation to cities, dropping from $135 million in a previous plan to $30 million in this plan, with administration and some commissioners stressing that much of the money allocated for coronavirus-related items — like relief efforts — helps residents countywide.

The commission did pass resolutions for 1% hazardous pay increases for bus drivers and Jackson Health System nurses.

See a copy of the Powerpoint presentation Deputy Mayor Jennifer Moon gave county commissioners on that Coronavirus Relief Fund:

See Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber’s full letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis: