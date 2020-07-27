New coronavirus testing site opens at Tropical Park

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A new coronavirus testing site opened Monday at Tropical Park in Miami-Dade County.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez held a news conference at the new location Monday morning and said the new location has the capacity to test 1,100 per day.

He said testing is free at the state-supported testing site and testing is available to anyone ages 5 and older, regardless of their symptoms.

All testing will be self-administered with an oral swab and people will remain in their vehicles at all times.

The location will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including on weekends.

Gimenez said all county-run testing sites will have doubled their capacity by the end of the week to test at least 1,000 people a day.

He said the state has also partnered with the county to increase lab capacity in the area.

County leaders are also looking into adding nighttime testing for those who are working or otherwise unavailable to be tested during the day.

According to the mayor, we are starting to see improving signs in the community’s positivity rate and hospitalizations, but we still have several weeks of work ahead of us as the current positivity rate is around 20 percent.

Gimenez said the current wait time to receive results is between four and five days.

He said the Tropical Park site has its own lab to analyze tests, so testing there won’t affect the county’s lab capacity. He said they are also working to bring additional labs online to speed up the wait time for results.

Click here to schedule an appointment at any of the county’s COVID-19 testing locations.