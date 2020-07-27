Florida back-to-school sales tax holiday is on despite uncertainty with virus

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Whether your child will be returning to the classroom in person this fall or not, Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday will allow you to save some money next month.

The three-day event runs Aug. 7-9.

Clothing, footwear and certain accessories that sell for $60 or less will be exempt from sale tax, as will be school supplies $15 and under and the first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories.

There are some exceptions, so check the full list at the bottom of this page. The sales tax holiday was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Broward County has already announced that it plans to begin the school year Aug. 19 with virtual learning.

Miami-Dade County has not yet set a start date and has acknowledged that the school year could begin later than usual.

DeSantis said last week that he feels every parent in Florida should have the option of sending their children to school in-person or virtually this fall, which runs counter to the advice of a leading South Florida infectious disease expert.

See the full details for the sales tax holiday below: