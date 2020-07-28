Big Book Drive-Thru benefits students in Miami’s Liberty City

MIAMI – To follow social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, the Local 10 News’ My Future, My Choice Big Book Drive is co-hosting drive-thru events on Tuesday and Wednesday. The team’s first stop is at Charles R. Drew K-8 Center in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood.

The books are being distributed to drivers who are lining up to collect free food. The school has about 625 students and more than 90% of them are eligible for a federal school lunch program for households with incomes below 130% of the poverty level.

The students at this school also struggle with literacy. Only 32% of the school’s third-grade students, 22% of fourth-graders, and 29% of fifth-graders passed the English Language Arts’ section of the Florida Standards Assessments exam, according to the Florida Department of Education 2017-18 data.

The Big Book Drive has already distributed more than 125,000 books to children in need in South Florida. For five years, Vera Cadillac has been the sponsor of the program to promote literacy among children in need who are more at risk of experiencing gun violence in their neighborhoods.