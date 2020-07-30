Man wearing helmet enters Brickell Key condo, shoots resident, police say

BRICKELL KEY, Fla. – Miami police are looking for a man in a helmet who made his way onto the semi-private island Brickell Key, entered a condominium and then shot a man multiple times.

Police said that the shooter fired at the man in his own doorway inside the Isola Condominium and that the man somehow made his way through the front entrance and got to the higher floor on the elevator.

“He went up to 15th floor, he was greeted by the owner/resident of one of the apartments inside and that’s when the shooter began firing at the resident in the doorway. The man left, went down the elevator, and took off,” Kenia Fallat, city of Miami Police, said.

A resident, who didn’t want to be identified, said he heard gunfire, then moments later he saw the gunman on his way out.

The one distinctive feature was that the man was wearing a white motorcycle helmet.

Detectives are on the scene trying to find out whether the two men knew each other. The victim was shot multiple times in the stomach.

They are looking at surveillance video from the condominium complex and the surrounding areas to see how the shooter got onto the island.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.