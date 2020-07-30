Man who ran daycare out of house arrested for child pornography

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A Boca Raton man who detectives say ran a day care out of his home was arrested for having dozens of images child pornography.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, investigators from PBSO’s Special Victims Unit received information on March 25 that David Manas, 62, was knowingly possessing and transmitting images of child porn through the internet from his home.

On Thursday, they arrested Manas on 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

His address is listed in databases as 23152 SW 58th Ave., Boca Raton.

Detectives are asking that anyone who may have used Manas for child care services to contact Detective Amy Hoffman at (561) 688-4057.

Manas was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and has no bond. He is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday.