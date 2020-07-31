Miami Beach braces for storm surge from Hurricane Isaias

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Hurricane Isaias prompted a tropical storm warning for Miami Beach, where residents and business owners are bracing for possible storm surge flooding this weekend.

Alberto Gil, of the Shoreside Club Paddle Board & Clear Kayak Rentals, said on Friday that he has already placed sandbags to keep the water out. He is on Purdy Avenue, a prone flooded area.

“We’ve heard it gets pretty bad,” Gil said. “We are kind of afraid.”

Local 10 News Weather Authority (Local 10 News)

To keep the streets from flooding, city workers started to set up temporary pumps and portable generators on Wednesday. South Florida residents could feel the first impact on Saturday evening.

Mark Wylie, a South Beach resident, said it makes him feel better to know that the city is being proactive even though there is some uncertainty in the forecast.

Miami Beach is also closing public parks and beaches starting at 8 p.m. It’s unclear when the public areas will reopen.

RELATED STORIES