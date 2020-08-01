Urinating man causes uproar after onlookers tell him to stop

UPPER KEY LARGO, Fla. – You could call this a p***ing match.

Two men were arrested after what Monroe County Deputies said was a ruckus that started after a firefighter chose a very public place and in plain sight to relieve himself.

Deputies said they responded to Gilbert’s Resort around 7:25 p.m. Thursday about 15 people involved in a melee.

Witnesses told deputies that that a man, later identified by police as Nickalus Steve Snyder, exposed himself on the dock and began urinating into the water in public view of women and children. Snyder, 42, then pushed someone several times who attempted to intervene, according to police.

Nicklaus Snyder, left, was charged with battery, Adrian Cabrera was charged with fleeing and eluding after an incident in Upper Key Largo. (WPLG)

When deputies caught up with Snyder, a firefighter/EMT, he was boarding a boat with another man, identified as Adrian Marcos Cabrera, 36, of Homestead.

One of the deputies told the men to stay on the boat at the dock, but instead Cabrera, at the helm of the twin engine 30-foot Contender, took off.

Deputies caught up with Snyder and Cabrera nearby at the boat ramp at the Caribbean Club bar.

Snyder was charged with battery, while Cabrera was charged with fleeing and eluding. Both were taken to jail.