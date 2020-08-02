In spite of Isaias, things were hopping on Hollywood Beach

HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – The weather was still tolerable Saturday in the early evening along Hollywood Beach.

It rained heavily around 3:30 p.m. and then a break as the outer band of Tropical Storm Isaias pushed through. The sun was out but the winds picked up, swaying the palm trees and kicking up the surf.

People were out on the Hollywood Broadwalk and business owners did not close their doors but remained prepared. The owner of one market gathered about 20 sandbags and placed them out in front of his store to prevent any type of flooding.

“We hope for a little sun before the storm,” Livio Leoni, a Hollywood resident who was out enjoying the beach Saturday, said.

The change in weather did not force business owners to close. A waiter at Everest Restaurant told Local 10 that crews did all necessary preps and were open for those who wanted to have a nice dinner

"We are going to be open all day. We are not going to let the hurricane stop our business from going on," said Mitchell Kapleunov.

The weather did not deter those who were determined to enjoy their weekend.

Yvonne O’Neal of Aventura said she was out and about stopping at the businesses along the broadwalk. “You only live once,” she said.

Dahan Market workers prepped for flooding, putting sandbags in front of the market. They said they've learned lessons from past storms...

“We’ve been here over 20 years so we know what goes on when the storm comes through,” Ian Jarredd, an employee at Dahan Market, said.

The beaches were not closed in Hollywood on Saturday, but flags were up advising people to not go into the water. Parks in the city of Hollywood remain closed.

City officials were urging residents to stay indoors since the time to prepare for the storm has now passed.