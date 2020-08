PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – And then there were nine, as in nine candidates running for Broward County Sheriff.

You're probably well aware of incumbent Gregory Tony and former sheriff Scott Israel.

Another leading contender is a department veteran presenting as a drama-free candidate.

Al Pollock, who retired from BSO in 2017 after 40 years, rising from a patrol deputy to colonel, joined This Week in South Florida. The full video can be seen at the top of this page.