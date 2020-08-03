Miami-Dade corrections officer dies of COVID-19

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who worked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center is believed to be the first employee of Miami-Dade’s County’s detention system to die from COVID-19.

Jairo Bravo, 48, worked at TGK for just under a year. His family is outside of the country and trying to get to Miami.

Detention centers have been a concern since early in the pandemic because inmates and employees remain in close quarters indoors where the virus can spread.

