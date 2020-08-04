FHP investigates fatal crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed Tuesday that it was investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Miami Gardens.

Troopers said they were dispatched to the corner of Northwest Second Avenue and 204th Street just after 12:30 a.m.

A black Mercedes-Benz SUV and a silver car with major front-end damage were towed away from the scene.

Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly was reporting from the scene Tuesday morning and said it appeared that two people were killed in the crash.

He said first responders appeared to use the Jaws of Life to cut someone out of the silver car.

It’s still unclear what led up to the crash.

No other details were immediately released by authorities.