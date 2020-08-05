Police search for arsonist after fire erupts at Coral Springs home

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Coral Springs police are investigating after a suspicious fire at a home was reported Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. at a home on Northwest 53rd Street.

Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer was at the scene Wednesday and saw soot above the garage, but it’s unclear how much damage the home sustained.

Police were seen questioning people on the street and stopping drivers coming into the neighborhood as the search for the arsonist continues.

It doesn’t appear that anyone was seriously injured in the blaze.

Authorities have not said how they determined that someone intentionally set the fire, or whether they have any idea who might have started the fire and why.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.