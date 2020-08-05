Rapid testing begins at two Miami-Dade coronavirus testing sites

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – After closing for the weekend, the long lines have returned at the Hard Rock Stadium COVID-19 testing site.

It's one of two state-run locations now offering rapid testing with same-day results.

But it's not for everyone.

People wishing to receive the rapid test must be 65 or older or be exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

Drivers lined up before dawn Wednesday outside Hard Rock Stadium for the first day of rapid testing that provides results in up to 15 minutes.

“Everybody says I’m high risk. I need to get tested,” Eric Berger said.

Berger is one of the many who did get a test before this new offering, considering he’s over the age of 65 with underlying conditions.

But while getting the test was not an issue, he said getting the results was.

Four weeks later, Berger is still waiting.

“If you’re somebody who’s symptomatic who doesn’t get your results back in seven days, that is not helpful,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference earlier this week.

That lag time led the Florida governor to announce this potential game changer on Monday.

Rapid testing will also now be available at Marlins Park.

“Total for 1,250 tests. We’re going to be able to get real time data back of the percent testing positive,” DeSantis said.

The change will lead to better data, which could also lead to improved contact tracing and more peace of mind for potential patients, like Berger.

“LabCorps, through my doctor, and I’m still waiting,” he said. “I would just like to know where I stand.”