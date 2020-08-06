Search continues for missing mother of toddler found wandering in Miramar

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Volunteers are stepping in to ramp up the search for a missing mother as new details emerge regarding her last known whereabouts.

This new information comes more than a week after Leila Cavett's young son was found wandering in Miramar.

Members of a Chicago law firm who said they’re assisting the family in the search were out Wednesday night, as loved ones are begging that the public doesn’t forget the young mother is still missing.

It’s been well over a week and the search continues.

Wednesday night volunteers handed out flyers with pictures of 21-year-old Leila Cavett near the Hollywood Walmart on 441 and Hollywood Boulevard where investigators found her white pickup truck last week.

"Just hoping that law enforcement is doing everything in their power to follow leads," said Dominique Cole with Buckley Law Group.

The young mother’s whereabouts have been unknown since her 2-year-old boy Kamdyn was found wandering by himself in a Miramar community back on July 26th.

“What’s giving me hope is my grandson, what’s giving me hope is the fact that I know my daughter is a fighter,” said Curtis Cavett, Laila’s father.

Cavett’s father told Local 10 News he’s pleased the FBI is joining the search.

“I’m confident that we’re going to find her safe,” he said.