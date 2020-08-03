Family of missing mom hopes to reunite with boy as they wait for answers

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The family of Leila Cavett is doing their best to stay hopeful that she will soon come home.

Cavett, a 21-year-old Georgia resident, has been missing for over a week now. Her 2-year-old son Kamdyn was found wandering in a Miramar apartment complex on July 26. For a couple of days he went unidentified until family saw his picture on social media.

Her family rushed from Alabama to identify him and aid investigators. They have now hired an attorney to be their advocate.

“It’s been very hard, very trying and just all-around sad,” said Gina Lewis, Cavett’s sister. “But we’re definitely just trying to keep it together for the sake of the family.

“We have never been through anything like this before, so we don’t really know the right questions to ask. The right people to even talk to. So, that’s we are hoping to clear up with the lawyer.”

Kamdyn remains with a foster family. A hearing has been moved up to Tuesday to see if family members will be allowed to visit with him, the next step towards getting him home.

Still, the question remains: Where is his mother? The truck she was driving was found parked near a Walmart by U.S. 441 and Hollywood Boulevard.

“I definitely want my sister to know that she is loved, not just from the family, but our community,” Lewis said. “Everybody has been working so hard, so diligently trying to find her.”

The family has also set up a GoFundMe account to help with costs as they try to find Cavett.