Officers ask public for help finding parents of boy found alone

MIRAMAR, Fla. – It has been more than 24 hours since Miramar Police Department officers started to search for a boy’s parents. They were asking the public for help on Monday afternoon.

Ebony Williams said she found a toddler with long honey-brown curls walking barefoot in the parking lot on Sunday morning in Miramar. He was wearing a soiled diaper and a T-shirt.

“I asked him, you know, ‘Where is your mommy?' And he kind of just pointed, kind of like everywhere. And I reached out my hand, and he grabbed my hand and I just walked around the complex hoping that I would find somebody looking for him,” Williams said.

Lori Rodriguez said after Williams approached her she volunteered to change his diaper and take care of him. Unable to find his parents, the two mothers decided to call 911.

The boy isn’t old enough to give police officers his name or age. Officers gave him toys and played with him. They turned him over to the Florida Department of Children and Families on Sunday.

“All of my friends, we are all still waiting for the Amber Alert to say that somebody was looking for this baby,” Williams said, adding “it’s heartbreaking because nobody is looking.”

Officers said they have received tips from neighbors, and they are asking anyone with information about his parents to call the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4000 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

