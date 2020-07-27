Miramar police: Little boy found wandering still not identified

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police were alerted Sunday morning by a passerby that a small boy was standing alone near the 1860 block of SW 68th Ave.

When police found the boy around 8:50 a.m., they determined there was no adult accompanying him.

According to an MPD spokesman, police spent 90 minutes canvassing the area and knocking on doors nearby to find anyone who may have known who the child was or, hopefully, find his parent or guardian.

At 8:22 p.m., Miramar police sent out a status update: “We are very concerned considering we are approaching 12 hours since the child was located.”

Police said no one has come forward to pick up the boy, who is approximately 2 years old, and police still have not identified his parents or guardians.

Anyone with information about his identity or his parents or guardian’s identity is urged to contact the Miramar Police Department at (954) 602-4000.