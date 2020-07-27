Girl critically wounded during drive-by shooting remains hospitalized

MIAMI – Seven-year-old Alana Washington remained hospitalized on Monday after she was critically wounded during a drive-by shooting, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

A one-year-old boy, a man, and a woman were also shot at about 8 p.m. on Saturday at Northwest 51st Street and Northwest 29th Avenue in Brownsville.

Detectives are asking the public for help finding the shooter who wounded 7-year-old Alana Washington on Saturday. (Miami-Dade Police Department flyer)

“We need our community to come forward with information on who is responsible for this cowardly act,” Director Alfredo Ramirez III wrote on Twitter on Monday morning.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Officers are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

