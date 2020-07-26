Victim drives away from scene after being shot, BSO investigating

(Raw video, no audio)

Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the early evening Saturday in Deerfield Beach, where they were called to one scene, but when they arrived they discovered that a person who was shot had driven to another location.

BSO showed up to the 100 block of S.W. 3rd Court in reference to a shooting at 5:29 p.m. When they got there, they learned that about 4 miles away, in the 5000 block of N.E. 10th Ave., was the person’s car with bullet holes, including one in the back windshield. Someone had already driven the person who had been shot to a nearby hospital.

Crime scenes were set up at both locations.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The person was being treated for non life threatening injuries.

(When further details become available, this story will be updated.)