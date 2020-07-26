87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

2 young children among 4 people injured in Northwest Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

Parker Branton, Reporter

Tags: News, Local, Crime, Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Four people, including two young children, came under fire during a drive-by shooting in a Northwest Miami-Dade County neighborhood Saturday night.

A baby and a child were two of the four victims, and police are actively searching for clues.

A large police presence was still on scene Sunday morning, near the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 51st Street.

The violent incident sparked immediate reaction from top law enforcement and education leaders.

Carvalho also tweeted that the incident took place during a party, but that has not been confirmed by officers.

Several people were seen gathering at the crime scene tape as police arrived and worked in the hours after the shooting.

Authorities are still in the early stages of their investigation and have not released any information on a suspect or vehicle description.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: