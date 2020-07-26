2 young children among 4 people injured in Northwest Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Four people, including two young children, came under fire during a drive-by shooting in a Northwest Miami-Dade County neighborhood Saturday night.

A baby and a child were two of the four victims, and police are actively searching for clues.

A large police presence was still on scene Sunday morning, near the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 51st Street.

The violent incident sparked immediate reaction from top law enforcement and education leaders.

Anyone with information is urged to call @CrimeStopper305 at 305-471-TIPS. @MiamiDadePD will be contributing to increase the reward by $5000 for information that results in an arrest or filing of criminal charges. — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) July 26, 2020

Heartbroken to learn that yet again, a precious child was shot during a drive-by incident tonight. I am with pleading with the community...if you saw something, PLEASE say something. We must not remain silent when the lives of our children are at stake. #EnoughisEnough — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) July 26, 2020

Carvalho also tweeted that the incident took place during a party, but that has not been confirmed by officers.

Several people were seen gathering at the crime scene tape as police arrived and worked in the hours after the shooting.

Authorities are still in the early stages of their investigation and have not released any information on a suspect or vehicle description.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.