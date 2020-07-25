Fort Lauderdale rollover crash injures 4 on I-95

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A rollover crash on Interstate 95 around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday injured 4 people, including a child.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the accident involved two vehicles and happened at I-95 Southbound just north of West Sunrise Blvd.

3 of the injured were taken to an area hospital as trauma alerts; 2 of those 3 are reported to be in critical condition.

A child in one of the 2 vehicles was taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

A firefighter was also injured during the process of extricating those injured from the wreck.

The accident is under investigation. Currently the only information is that one of the vehicles rolled over, but it is not known what caused the crash.

The names of the victims have not been released.